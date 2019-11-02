|
Sara Elizabeth "Betty" Bragg
Savannah, Georgia
Sara Elizabeth "Betty" Bragg, 91, of Savannah, passed on to glory, Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home at Rivers Edge Retirement Community. Betty was born outside Daisy, Ga in the Antioch Community of Evans County. She was a graduate of Claxton High School. Betty worked as a Legal Secretary for many years before becoming a Kindergarten Teacher at Calvary Baptist Day School and Memorial Day School, where she taught for many years. She was later recruited to come and start the Day Care at Memorial Day School where she worked until her retirement. With over 200 children, she could remember every child's name and birthday by heart, she loved them all. She was a 75 year member of Calvary Baptist Temple, a member of the Ready Bible Class. She was a facilitator of the Lydia Wilder WMU, and she taught many bible classes. Betty's greatest love was gathering her large family together at Christmas and feeding every one. Her parents were Freddie Carl Rogers and Leona Rogers, and her sisters were Winnie Barner and Jackie Adamson. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Calvin Bragg and her infant son, James Carlton Bragg. She is survived by her sons, James Clayton Bragg (Debra), Kendall Duane Bragg (Karen), Ashley Fred Bragg: grandchildren, Elizabeth (Mark), Jamie, Robbie (Lacey), Avery (Erica), Shannon (Shane), Leah (Michael), Kristy (Chris), A.J., Michael (Emily), Brandon, and Devin, 8 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, and one special brother in law, Sandy Sanders. Remembrances may be made to Calvary Baptist Temple. Visitation: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Mrs. Bragg will be taken to Calvary Baptist Temple to lie in state from 9:30 a.m., - 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Sanctuary. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park. Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C.Baker Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
11/3/2019
