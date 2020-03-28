|
|
Sara Eugenia "Gene" Stafford Cantrell
Greenville, South Carolina
November 11, 1921 - March 16, 2020
Daughter of Vida and Henry Pratt Stafford, predeceased by her parents, a brother, Henry Pratt Stafford Jr., his wife, Mary, stepchildren, Dr. W. Frank Cantrell and Carolyn Cantrell.
She is survived by children David R. Cantrell and Vi Cantrell Barrett (Terry), grandchildren Adam C. Barrett and E. Blayne Barrett, her sister Lois Stafford Howard, a number of nephews and nieces, and special niece Alida Howard.
Funeral service was conducted by Fox & Weeks.
She is laid to rest at Bonaventure Cemetery beside her father.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for or Oxfam America.
Savannah Morning News
March 29, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020