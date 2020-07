Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sara's life story with friends and family

Share Sara's life story with friends and family

Sara Gordon

Estill, SC

Sara Lee Gordon, of Estill, SC departed this earthly life on Friday, July 24,2020

A public viewing will be held on Friday July 31, 2020, in Legacy Funeral Home Chapel from 5-7 located at 467 Martin Luther King Blvd, Estill SC

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, August 1, 12 Noon at St. Luke AME

Legacy Funeral Home

Savannah Morning News



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store