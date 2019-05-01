Sara Haeseler Jones of Tybee Island, Georgia went to be with her Lord on April 29, 2019.



Mrs. Jones, a native of Sardis, Georgia, was the only child of Samuel Burchardt and Naomi Floyd Haeseler. She was married to Frederick Allan Jones of Raleigh, North Carolina.



She graduated from SGA High School in 1954 and then attended the University of Georgia where she obtained a BS Degree in Business Education. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Upon completion of college, she taught school in Screven and Burke counties. After relocating to Swainsboro, Georgia, she completed her teaching career at Swainsboro High School where she served as coordinator of the Cooperative Business Education work experience program, Chairperson of the Vocational Education Department, and as advisor of The Future Business Leaders of America. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.



On Tybee, Mrs. Jones was a member of Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church and the American Legion 154 Auxiliary. She volunteered with the Tybee Beautification Association and served as their Treasurer.



Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frederick Allan Jones of Tybee Island, Georgia; son, Allan Bradford Jones and his wife, Catherine of Marietta, Georgia; daughter, Tracey Jones Inglesby and her husband, Henry of Richmond Hill, Georgia; grandchildren, Caroline Jones, Will Jones, Jacob Jones, Sarah Elizabeth Inglesby, Phillip Inglesby; and brother-in-law, Robert Jones and his wife, Anne of Blowing Rock, North Carolina.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church, Tybee Island.



Remembrances: Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1203, Tybee Island, Georgia 31328.



