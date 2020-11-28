1/
Sara P. Walker
Sara P. Walker
Savannah, GA
Sara P. Walker passed away on November 27, 2020 while at Memorial Hospital from a long illness. She was born on February 2, 1927 in Carnesville, GA, the daughter of the late George and Irene Poole. She retired from working in Federal Civil Service and was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband, Ozzie Walker and daughter, Martha Jean. She is survived by her son, David and wife Suzann of Statesboro; 5 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Ann Barnes and husband James of Anderson, SC; and many cousins.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church or to the Lottie Moon Offering.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
