Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Savannah
Sara Ryan, 80, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home. Sara was loved by her children and all those children she helped raise through the years. She loved all of her family and friends. She enjoyed life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. "Bubsy" Ryan, III; father and mother, Willie and Reba Harrell; daughter, Catherine Ryan Boyce, brothers, Tom and Jay Harrell, sister, Ann Holmes.
Surviving are her sons, Andrew, Timothy, Christopher (Lynn), Francis (Monette); daughter, Terri (Randy); brother Ray (Mary); sister, Rebbeca Pullin; grandchildren, Wayne Randall Boyce, Jr., Christopher D. Ryan, Jr., Andrew J. Ryan, V, Sara M. Boyce, and William Jordan Ryan.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 3101 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
