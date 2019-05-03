|
Sara Venita Atwood Lanier, 103 years, died May 1, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. She was born in Register, GA, October 13, 1915. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Eleanor (nee Tillman) and William Powell Atwood; her husband, Montague Emmett Lanier; a sister, Iris, and a brother, James. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1932 and attended Georgia Southern College and Armstrong College. She was a retired teacher at Independent Presbyterian Church Day School, a retired Chatham County employee, and a longtime resident of Savannah, GA. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Temple for 91 years, where she was an active leader and teacher in Woman's Missionary Union and Girls' Auxiliary; Sunday School; a charter member of the Handbell Choir and member of the American Guild of English Handbell Ringers. For many years, she served as volunteer pianist at nursing homes and community venues,providing both inspiration and enrichment through popular, patriotic, classical, and Christian music. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the First Families of Georgia, the Jamestowne Society, Magna Charta Society,and the Poetry Society of Georgia.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Sara Ruth and James L. Huston III of Lilburn, GA; Martha Louise and Omer L. Burnett, Jr, M.D. of Jacksonville, FL; and Elizabeth Anne and Charles S. Lanier of Austin, TX; six grandchildren: James M. Huston, Sr., Roswell, GA; Ralph L. (Joanie) Huston, Lawrenceville, GA; O. Lee Burnett III, M.D. (Jessica) of Birmingham, AL; Sara Burnett Granberry (James), Nashville, TN; David S. Lanier, Austin, TX; James A. Lanier (Lauren), Cary, NC; eleven great-grandchildren: James, Jr., Lauren, Matthew, and Claire Huston; Lee Burnett IV, Sara Helen, Cora Jane, and Emmett A. Burnett; Martha Kate, Eleanor, and Mary Alice Granberry; and numerous nieces and nephews. Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Savannah, GA is handling arrangements. The family will receive friends at 9:00 AM prior to the funeral service at 10 AM at Calvary Baptist Temple. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park, Savannah, GA. Pall bearers are her grandsons and great-grandsons. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Minnie Lou Lanier Memorial Fund, c/o SBC International Mission Board, PO Box 6767, Richmond, VA 23230-9970.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 3, 2019