|
|
Sarah D. Cowart
Savannah, Georgia
Mrs. Sarah D. Cowart, age 96 passed away May 2, 2020 in Atlanta GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Hudson Cowart Sr. and parents Theresa Mae and Walter Otto Barnard, a sister Lois Tyson Fortner and a brother Walter Leon Barnard. Survivors include her daughters Theresa Harrison of Birmingham, AL, Patty Miller of Bloomingdale, GA, son Hudson (Jackie) Cowart of Alpharetta GA, sisters Geneva Williams of Savannah and Tobie (Josef) Odum of Donaldsonville, GA, 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren , 7 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sarah was a long time resident of Silk Hope and a member of Silk Hope Baptist Church of Savannah. Due to Covid -19 a graveside service will be held at 1:00 Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park, East 1600 Wheaton St. Savannah, Ga. 31404. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Angels Assist P.O. Box 51 Murrayville, Ga. 30564.
Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home of Cumming, GA. Condolences can be left at www.mcdonaldandson.com 770-886-9899
Savannah Morning News
5/04/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 3 to May 4, 2020