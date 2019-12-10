|
Sarah Evelyn Smith Mock Campbell
Jacksonville
Sarah Evelyn Smith Mock Campbell passed away at 8:00 p.m, December 7th, 2019, after 95 beautiful long-lived years that many would only dream of.
She was born in Savannah, Georgia, April 8th, 1924 at the Telfair Hospital. Her early life was lived on Liberty Street with her sister, Dorathy Smith Carol and brother, Richard Clevland Smith. She graduated from Savannah High school. She was the definition of an elegant southern belle. She loved cooking, horseback riding, and a fancy cocktail party, but most of all she loved her family. Some may remember her for her wonderful dishes that were made to perfection at Colonel's Island, whether it be her shrimp mold, deviled crab, or vegetable soup with pimento cheese sandwiches, you would always leave the table satisfied and full. Some, regretfully, may remember helping shine the silver. She loved her family and tried her very best to keep "us" together for every occasion, from the Mocks to the cousins at Redgate Farm, and all the way up to the cousins in North Carolina. She cherished a sunset, and telling us the history of Savannah, and taught her children and grandchildren how to pick a crab (leaving nothing behind). It was definitely the small things that will be remembered by many and will be passed down from generation to generation. Who saw the "Leaning Tree" and fire station first was a special game that we would play on the way to Grandma's house, which we will never forget. When Aunt Sarah/Mama/Grandma arrived, she was dressed to impress with her french twist nails manicured, hair styled, and lipstick on. A weekend with her was always an event for the books. For some of us she and her late husband, William Bostic Campbell, were a refuge from hard times, and the family that you dreamed of, and for others she was a sassy, but classy woman. She will be missed greatly and remembered forever.
She is survived by her two sons,William Harley Mock and Richard Barry Mock, Sr.; three grandchildren, Natalie Delynne Mock Lawrimoore, Richard Barron Mock, Jr., and Ashlee Sarah-Catherine Mock; and five great-grandchildren, Ryan Christopher Eason, Brandon Tyler Eason, Donavan Lee Mock, Richard Dylan Mock, and the newest addition, Dayton Michael Hadden.
We would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Jacksonville for years of special care given to her, and also to her daughter-in-law, Fatima Molino Mock, who loved her and cared for her as if she were her own mother (thank you). There are so many stories and memories that will be shared forever. Until we see you again (Somewhere Over the Rainbow) we love you (Grandma).
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Bonaventure Cemetery.
