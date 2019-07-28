|
Savannah - Sarah J. Hardcastle It is with sadness that the family of Sarah Hardcastle announces her passing at 78 years of age on July 26, 2019. Sarah Hardcastle was born Sarah Jane Russo to Dominico Russo and Dorothy Lilian Russo (Lear) in Everett, MA on July 7, 1941. Sarah attended Mount St. Joseph's Academy in Boston MA. Sarah enjoyed a fruitful career in job placement and later in life as a conservator and advocate for her clients. Sarah was passionate about life and loved gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Sarah was preceded in death by her siblings Richard "Sonny" Russo, Robert Russo, Marie Brown and Barbara Belloise.
Sarah is survived by her three children Thomas Hardcastle (Tracy), Ojai, CA, Julia Hardcastle-Leitch (Kevin), Raleigh, NC, and Sarah Levy, (Derek) Savannah, GA and grandchildren John and Grace Levy. Sarah also leaves her sibling William "Billy" Russo.
A celebration of Sarah's life will be honored through a Rosary Service at 10:00 a.m., with the Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Church on Wilmington Island. Her remains will rest in the Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, GA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to or https://www.cancer.org. To leave memories and condolences, please go to www.foxandweeks.com. Savannah Morning News July 28, 2019
