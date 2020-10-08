1/1
Sarah J. McIver
1939 - 2020
Savannah - Sarah J. McIver, age 81, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Pruitt Health / Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Savannah, Georgia. She was born on August 17, 1939 to the late James and Hagar N. McIver of Riceboro, Georgia. Sarah is the fifth sibling of eight in the McIver family. She was a member of the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Riceboro, Georgia. The funeral plan is for a viewing to be at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and the Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320. 50 Immediate Family members will be seated in Attendance in the Chapel, all others that would like to attend are welcome, seats will be available on the outside of the Chapel. Savannah Morning News October 8, 2020

Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Dorchester Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320
(912) 884-2431
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cheryl Ward
Family
