Sarah Jane Clark Boswell
Savannah
Sarah Jane Clark Boswell, 88, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Bulloch County, Georgia, daughter of late Boyce S. and Idell Hendrix Clark.
Mrs. Boswell owned and operated with her late husband of 51 years, William C. Boswell, Sr. Flowerland Florist for many years. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she was a member of the Good Neighbor Sunday School Class, Silver Nuggets and used her talents in floral design decorating the church for Sunday service and at Christmas.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Dr. William Carson Boswell, Jr. and Jane Boswell of Savannah; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Boswell Britt and David Britt of Savannah; grandchildren, Rachel Britt Huston and her husband, Ben of Macon, GA; D. Carson Britt and his wife, Jennifer of Harlem, GA; William C. Boswell, III; Bradley Boswell; great grandchildren, Reece, Rowan, Raylee Huston, Laney Britt and nieces and nephews.. Other than her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, J.D. and Bobby Clark.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Ben Huston, Bradley Boswell, William Boswell, Carson Britt, Bruce Powell and Mark Boswell.
Burial will be private.
Remembrances: Immanuel Baptist Church, 7375 Hodgson Memorial Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Comfort Keepers, Linda Matthews and Tina Brogdon for the excellent care given to Mrs. Boswell.
Social distancing and the wearing of a mask is required for the safety of everyone attending.
Savannah Morning News
