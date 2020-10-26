Sarah Lougenia ZimmermanSavannah, GASarah Lougenia Zimmerman, 89, of Savannah, GA, died peacefully Sunday, October 25, 2020 under the care of Georgia Hospice Care at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Statesboro, GA. She was retired from Armstrong Atlantic State University. She was a member of White Bluff Presbyterian Church in Savannah where she served as a Deacon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Charles D. Zimmerman and her parents Lester and Lillian Wilson. She is survived by a brother, Rondal Wilson of Florida; four children, Peggy Mattie (Thomas), Rick Hinely (Sherri), Debby Goldberg (Billy), and Yvonne Long (Richard); two step children, Charles Zimmerman (Mary) and Robert Zimmerman; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.Baker McCullough Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private graveside funeral service at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro, GA.Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at