Sarah Louise Rollins Groce
Perry, GA
Sarah Louise Rollins Groce passed away at her residence on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was 72 years old.
The daughter of the late Ralph Henry Rollins and Dahlia Hodges Frawley, Sarah was born on April 30, 1948, in Savannah, Georgia. A hard worker, Sarah was dedicated to her job as a Technology Data Manager at CompTech and served in the defense contracting industry since 1990. Everyone knew her as a sassy and independent woman who loved people and had many friends. Sarah was a devoted member of TOPS for 30 years; she enjoyed meeting with her tribe of dear friends every Thursday night and vacationing with her group. A huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, Sarah was passionate about re-watching old games when she knew that the Dawgs would win. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church. Those who knew and loved her will sorely miss her.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her daughter, Erin Nicole "Niki" Groce; and sister, Faye Marie Burke.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her daughters, Susan Horan; and Holly Peavy (Christopher), all of Perry; grandchildren, Madalyn Horan, Abigail Horan, Tia Peavy, Deana Walker, Dannyelle Green, and Devin Green; brother, Ralph Rollins (Judy); and brother-in-law, Tony Burke; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
.A memorial service celebrating Sarah's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before beginning at 10:00 a.m. At the family's request, please exercise social distancing. Interment will be private.
