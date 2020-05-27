|
Sarah Maxine (McBride) Sego
Bloomingdale, GA
Sarah Maxine (McBride) Sego, age 56 passed away on Sunday, May 17th at her home in Bloomingdale, GA. Maxine was born in Statesboro to the late Charles Wilbur McBride, Sr., and Lillian (Waters) McBride. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Michael Sego; children, Kandice Sego of Savannah, GA.; Michael Sego Jr. (daughter-in-law Abby) of Daphne AL; five grandchildren (Lilli, Jessi, Tommy, Johnny, and little Michael), a brother Larry McBride; sisters Mary McBride and Martha Taylor, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives. Maxine was a devoted and loving wife, a caring mom, an adoring grandmother, a wonderful sister, and a good friend to many. She was funny, smart, quick-witted, and curious. Maxine will be remembered for her love of family, her sense of humor, and her kind heart. She made a difference. Services will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Pawsabilities, an animal rescue non-profit; https://pawsibilitiesnv.org/ Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
