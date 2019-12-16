|
Savilla Kuntz
Ellabell, GA
Mrs. Savilla Mae Kuntz, 77, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Kuntz was born in Tarentum, PA on August 23, 1942 to the late Raymond E. and Mary E. Snyder. She was a loving a caring house wife and enjoyed bowling being a member of the former Savannah Women's Bowling Association, currently known as the United States Bowling Congress where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice. Mrs. Kuntz also served as secretary for the Youth Bowling League, was the founding member of the rise-and-Shine Bowling League in 1979 and is a member of Calvary Baptist Temple since 1975.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Judy Burton; one brother, Robert Burton and one grandson, Matthew Kuntz.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61, years, Paul A. Kuntz, Jr.; son, Paul A. Kuntz, III and his wife Kellie of Pembroke; daughter, Laurie Jones and her husband David of Ellabell; two brothers, Ronald E. Snyder and his wife Kris of Warner Robins and Larry Snyder and his wife Vickie of Butler, PA; sister, Carol Kohler of El Paso, TX; four grandchildren, Paul A. Kuntz, IV and his wife Trina of Pembroke, John Kuntz and his wife Amanda of Atlanta, James Robertson of Ellabell and Tiffany Edwards and her husband Brandon of Atlanta; one great grandson, Jacob Edwards of Atlanta two nieces, Terrie Kohler of El Paso, TX and Patti Hark of Forth Worth, TX and one great niece, Danelli Willis of El Paso, TX.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flower, please make memorial contributions to Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
