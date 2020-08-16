Sawyer DuckworthRichmond Hill, GeorgiaSawyer Lane Duckworth, 25, of Richmond Hill, GA passed away August 12, 2020 at his home. Sawyer was born April 20, 1995 to Bob Duckworth and Lisa Bates Duckworth in Charleston, SC.Sawyer graduated from Richmond Hill High School and attended The Culinary Institute of America. He worked at Pacci in the Brice Hotel, expressed his creativity through his culinary pursuits, enjoyed playing trumpet and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.He is survived by his parents and brothers, Connor and Austin.Visitation hours: 6:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, August 18th at the Richmond Hill Funeral Home.A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 19th at St. Anne Catholic Church, Richmond Hill at 11am. Burial will be at Live Oak Cemetery in Charleston, SC on August 20th.Memorial contributions can be made to Boy Scout Troop 400, Richmond Hill High School Band Boosters, and Autism Speaks.Richmond HillFuneral HomeSavannah Morning News08/17/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at