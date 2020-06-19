Scott Smith
Savannah, GA
Scott Smith, 51, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel. Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel. The family asks that all attending please dress casually and to wear flip flops.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.