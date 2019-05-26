Home

Sequal A. Fraser Obituary
Sequal Akins Fraser, 95, formerly of Savannah, Georgia, and widow of Kenneth Heise Fraser, Jr., died Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Janet Hall, where she resided for the last four years. Sequal and Kenneth were married 63 years, residing in Savannah.

Sequal leaves four children, Kenneth Heise Fraser, III, Susanne Fraser Drew (Ed), Janet Fraser Hall, and Joyce Fraser Weimar (Charles "Buzzy"); eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service was held Friday, May 24, 2019, at the graveside in Hillcrest Abbey - East, Savannah.

Remembrances: Regency Southern Hospice - 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458-0716.

Published in Savannah Morning News on May 26, 2019
