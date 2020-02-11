|
Seymour "Sy" Jerome Blank
formerly of Savannah, GA
Seymour "Sy" Jerome Blank, 89, of East Berlin, PA, formerly of Savannah, husband of Madeleine N. (Goldring) Blank, passed away on February 5, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Those wishing to read a complete obituary may visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc., 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA.
Savannah Morning News
February 12, 2020
