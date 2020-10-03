Shannon Formby Fillmore Gassen
Savannah, GA
Shannon Formby Fillmore Gassen died unexpectedly on October 1st, 2020, in Savannah, Ga at the age of 45.
Shannon is survived by her parents, Joel Formby and Jane Ford-Brocato of Savannah, Ga; husband, Mark Gassen; children, Cecily Matthews, August Fillmore, Violet Fillmore, William Gassen, and Charlie Gassen; siblings, Noah Formby (Nicole), Melissa Wood and several nieces and nephews of Savannah, Ga.
Shannon was born on April 16, 1975 in Savannah, GA to Joel Formby and Jane Ford-Brocato. She attended St. James Catholic School, graduated from St. Vincent's Academy in 1993, graduated from Armstrong Atlantic State University in 2000 with a Bachelor's of Science in Chemistry. She was married to August Fillmore from 2002-2010. Shannon began working for Intercat Inc. as a research and development petroleum chemist. The couple welcomed two children August Doctor Ford Fillmore and Violet Hero Fillmore. On March 19, 2020 Shannon married her best friend, Mark Gassen, joyfully blending their two families. Her children remember her as a loving, creative, and intelligent mother who encouraged them to pursue their dreams. Shannon was also an accomplished seamstress. She was a witty individual who loved science and true crime. She was also a member of St. James Catholic Church.
A Rosary is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6th at 7pm at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Wednesday, October 7th at 11am at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Daniel Firmin, celebrant. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shannon's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Girl Scouts of the USA at GSUSA Fundraising, P.O. Box 5046, New York, NY 10087 or online at https://www.girlscouts.org/en/adults/donate/donate.html
