Shannon LeeRoundtree, GAShannon Lee Roundtree, 49, of Bloomingdale, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.Shannon was born in Kinston, NC and was preceded in death by her mother, Janice S. Pike, and two brothers, Keith and Kevin Capps. She had worked for many years as a traveling nurse, with one of her favorite stops being in Reno, NV. She had also taught nursing at Armstrong Atlantic State University. She was currently a nurse at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She will be remembered as a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.Survivors include her children, William Lee Oquendo and Alyssa Jan-Marie Roundtree; grandchildren, Le'lani and Levi Diggs; father, Roy L. Pike; brother, Kenan Capps; sister, Leina Capps, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.The celebration of Shannon's life will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 4th in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 West Highway 80 in Pooler. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place including the wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate).Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444