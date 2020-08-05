Shawn VanBurenSavannah, GA10/9/88 – 8/3/20It is with heavy hearts that we say farewell to Shawn as he made his way to Heaven after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. Shawn served his country proudly and honorably in the Army for six years and completed two tours in Afghanistan. He leaves behind his best friend and devoted wife of 11 years and his loving in-laws, Rosemary and Bob Longueira. Shawn … you were loved and will be sorely missed. Many thanks to Spanish Oaks Hospice for their compassionate care in his last days. The family is planning a private memorial.Savannah Morning News8/6/20Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at