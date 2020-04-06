Home

Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC 29020
(803) 432-3583
Sheila Glass Riddick McKinney


1937 - 2020
Sheila Glass Riddick McKinney Obituary
Sheila Glass Riddick McKinney
Camden , SC
4/17/37 - 4/4/20
Sheila Glass Riddick McKinney of Camden, SC, wife of Spart James "Pete" McKinney, Jr., died Saturday, April 4 in the loving arms of her children after a brief illness, unrelated to Covid19. She was 82.
Sheila was predeceased by her parents, Dorine Harley Glass-Lambright and James F. Glass, Sr. She is survived by her husband, her brother James F. Glass, Jr. (Regina) Tybee Island, GA, sons Daniel "Danny" Riddick, Jr. (Kara Clyburn), Camden, SC, David Glass Riddick, grandson Colin of Philadelphia, PA, Allison Riddick Foster, (Dean) and grandsons Brandon of Meggett, SC, and Durham, Columbia, SC. Also surviving are stepdaughters whom she loved as her own; Pat Criminger, Winston Salem, NC, Kay McKinney (Robert Brooks), Camden, SC, Julie McKelvey (Stewart), Camden, SC, Emily Smith (Clayton), Columbia, SC. Step grandchildren William McKelvey, Camden, SC Ian and Evan Smith, Columbia, SC.
Sheila was born in Savannah, GA, attended Savannah High School and the University of Georgia, where she was also a sister of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
She was well-know in Camden as a journalist and Life Style editor for the Camden Chronicle-Independent. Sheila was with the newspaper for 25 years and received numerous South Carolina Press Association awards for feature writing, critical writing and page design. Since her retirement in 2006, she has written freelance articles and volunteered for with various local organizations, including serving on the board for The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County.
A private inurnment will be held with the family. A public memorial will be held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
April 8, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -