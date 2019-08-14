|
Savannah - Shelton P. Sanford II Shelton Palmer Sanford II died at the age of 74 on August 11, 2019 at Hospice House Savannah with his wife, Marney and daughter, Catherine at his side, after a courageous yet short battle with cancer. He was born November 2, 1944 at Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA to Charles Steadman Sanford and Ann Lawrence Sanford. Mr. Sanford was a devoted, life-long member of Christ Church Episcopal.
Shelton graduated from Savannah Country Day School and The University of Georgia, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. While pursuing a graduate degree in mathematics at Georgia Tech, he enlisted in the United States Army, retiring as Captain after a two-year tour of duty in Vietnam.
Shelton worked for many years in the shipping industry, first with Strachan Shipping Company, and then managing the Savannah office of Mitsui OSK Lines. He then became a Trust Officer with SunTrust. In recent years, he embarked upon a successful career in real estate as an Associate Broker with Celia Dunn Sotheby's International Realty. Shelton also thoroughly enjoyed being a Math tutor at Savannah Technical College.
Shelton was a member of the St. Andrew's Society of Savannah GA (Past President), the Scottish Games Committee; the Society of Colonial Wars, the Oglethorpe Club, the Cotillion Club, the Century Club and Southbridge Racket Club.
He was predeceased by his parents Charles S. Sanford and Ann Lawrence Sanford, and his brother Charles S. Sanford, Jr.
He is survived by his wife Jane Marnell "Marney" Gilbert Sanford; his daughter and son-in-law Catherine Corish Grant and D. Scott Grant and granddaughters Grayson Elizabeth Grant and Madison Anglin Grant, all of Richmond Hill, GA; his sister-in-law Mary McRitchie Sanford of Gainesville, FL; his brother-in-law Harvey J Gilbert and his wife Cindy; his nieces A. Whitney Sanford and her husband Kevin Veach of Gainesville FL and Mary G Kaiser and her husband Jamie of Washington DC; his nephews Charles S. Sanford III and his wife Sarah of Old Deerfield, MA and H. John Gilbert, Jr. and his wife Bailee of Savannah GA; his step-mother-in-law, Elizabeth Dixon Mercer Gilbert; his two step-sisters-in-law, Wayne Mercer Willis and her husband Rhett of Savannah GA and Bessie Mercer Halsey of Little Silver NJ, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Shelton loved tennis, his friends, but most of all his family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service, with military honors, will be held Thursday morning, August 15, 2019, at 10 o'clock in Bonaventure Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Michael S. White of Christ Church Episcopal.
Remembrances may be made to Christ Church Episcopal - 18 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401 or Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box 13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
Remembrances may be made to Christ Church Episcopal - 18 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401 or Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box 13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
