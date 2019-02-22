|
|
Sheridan Cavitt Denny, 91, died peacefully in Savannah, Ga., Friday, Feb. 15. Born in Greensboro, N.C., Feb. 13, 1928, he was the son of Robert Evans and Catherine Cavitt Denny. He graduated from Greensboro High School and attended North Carolina State University. He served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps after World War II and during the Korean War. Following honorable discharge, he spent his career as a sales engineer and store manager in the bearings distribution industry in N.C., Va. and Ga. He was a Mason and a lifelong Presbyterian. Known affectionately as "The Rose Man," he loved growing, exhibiting, judging and giving away roses. He cultivated 300+ rose bushes in his yard, winning many show prizes, ribbons and accolades for his beautiful roses. He served as president of the Savannah Rose Society and was a member of the American Rose Society. He also became a certified rose judge. A Southern gentleman farmer at heart, he enjoyed and shared the fruits of his labor in his gardens throughout his life. In recent years, under his "green thumb," bountiful citrus trees at his Colonial Village home produced oranges, lemons, grapefruit and tangerines. Survivors are son Taylor, of Savannah; daughter Robin, of Clemson, S.C., and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 65 years, Jane DeVane Denny; and his siblings: brother Robert Denny and sisters Catherine Crutchfield and Betsy Johnson. A funeral service will be officiated by The Rev. Jeff Myers at 11 am, Feb. 26, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Ave., followed by interment in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Feb. 25, at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made to , Montgomery Presbyterian Church or American Rose Society.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 22, 2019