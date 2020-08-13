Shirley Ann Rozier Lopez
Savannah, GA
Shirley Ann Rozier Lopez, a resident of Savannah for over 40 years, passed away August 12, 2020 unexpectedly from an injury.
Shirley was born February 13, 1936 to Levy and Bessie Rozier of Alma, GA. Shirley was dearly loved and will be missed by many friends, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Shirley moved with her husband Ray and young family from California to Alma in the early 1970s. She worked with the Model Cities Program until 1976 when the family moved to Savannah. Shirley worked for 22 years for Chatham County beginning in 1977 as a Budget Analyst and Director. She was a well-respected employee and expert in her area.
Shirley was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was always involved with church activities. She took pride in and devoted her life to her constantly growing family - children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved her Shitzu babies: Putt-Putt, Keelie, and Katie. We know that Keelie will be greeting her.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Guy Lopez (Michelle) of Lexington, SC, and Lamar Lopez of San Diego, CA; her daughter, Anita Lopez Seagraves (Steve) of Boulder, CO; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lopez; son, Greg Lopez; parents; grandson, Tony Lopez; and her brother, Lamar Rozier.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will have a private graveside service on Monday, August 17th at Rosehill Cemetery in Alma.
Savannah Morning News
08/14/2020
