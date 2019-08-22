|
|
Mrs. Savannah - Shirley Anne Sanders Funeral service for Mrs. Shirley A. Sanders will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 441 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401. Interment: Greenwich
Survivors: husband, Dewey W. Sanders; son, Dewey K. Sanders (Elizabeth); daughters, Tia Sanders Green (Clement), Teresa Sanders Morgan (David), Sheila Sanders Fulcher (Michael); special niece and nephew, Elizabeth McCoy and Diearres Best; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Savannah Morning News August 22, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 22, 2019