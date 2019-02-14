|
Shirley Annice Haupt Browning, 84, of Savannah, died Feb 12, 2019 at Pruitt Health Care. She was born in Savannah, Ga., and was a Graduate of Commercial High School. She was a member of the Savannah Jaycets, and was Georgia Jaycet of the year, a member of the Savannah Lyonest Club, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Moose Lodge # 1550.
She was Vice President and Secretary for Win Browning Tire Company, and also was a model for Fine's and Town and Country Ladies Shop. She served as a Pink Lady for the Effingham County Hospital, and she served as Secretary for the Rincon Athletic Association, and a member of the Rincon Lyonest Club. She was Co Owner with her Husband, Win, of Accenting Design Florist and Ducharm Florist. She was a member of The CrossRoad Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Win Browning, of Savannah, Ga; 2 sons, Windy H. Browning (Tammy), of Bloomingdale, Ga, and W. Brad Browning, (Kim), of Franklin, Tennessee, a daughter, Kim Frizzell of Duluth, Ga., 7 Grandchildren, Summer Bair (Patrick), Brandon Love (Brandi), Justin Miller, W. Brad Browning Jr., Tamara
Bailey (Matt), Blaine Browning, and Kassi Browning; 5 great grandchildren, and a special aunt and best friend, Vilma Gasser of Rincon, Ga.
Visitation: Thursday, 5 - 7 p.m. at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Friday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, with entombment in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Remembrances: The CrossRoad Baptist Church or The Chrons Foundation.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel is in charge
of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 14, 2019