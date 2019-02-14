Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Annice Haupt Browning

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Annice Haupt Browning Obituary
Shirley Annice Haupt Browning, 84, of Savannah, died Feb 12, 2019 at Pruitt Health Care. She was born in Savannah, Ga., and was a Graduate of Commercial High School. She was a member of the Savannah Jaycets, and was Georgia Jaycet of the year, a member of the Savannah Lyonest Club, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Moose Lodge # 1550.

She was Vice President and Secretary for Win Browning Tire Company, and also was a model for Fine's and Town and Country Ladies Shop. She served as a Pink Lady for the Effingham County Hospital, and she served as Secretary for the Rincon Athletic Association, and a member of the Rincon Lyonest Club. She was Co Owner with her Husband, Win, of Accenting Design Florist and Ducharm Florist. She was a member of The CrossRoad Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Win Browning, of Savannah, Ga; 2 sons, Windy H. Browning (Tammy), of Bloomingdale, Ga, and W. Brad Browning, (Kim), of Franklin, Tennessee, a daughter, Kim Frizzell of Duluth, Ga., 7 Grandchildren, Summer Bair (Patrick), Brandon Love (Brandi), Justin Miller, W. Brad Browning Jr., Tamara

Bailey (Matt), Blaine Browning, and Kassi Browning; 5 great grandchildren, and a special aunt and best friend, Vilma Gasser of Rincon, Ga.

Visitation: Thursday, 5 - 7 p.m. at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel.

Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Friday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, with entombment in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.

Remembrances: The CrossRoad Baptist Church or The Chrons Foundation.

Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel is in charge

of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.