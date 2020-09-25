1/
Shirley Breland DeLoach
1952 - 2020
Estill - Mrs. Shirley Breland DeLoach, 68, of Estill, died Monday evening, September 21, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Summerville.

Mrs. DeLoach was born March 17, 1952 in Hampton County, a daughter of the late Robbie Edgar Breland, Sr. and Velma DeLoach Breland. She was a computer operator and had worked with Palmetto Electric and Palmetto State Bank. She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.

Surviving is her husband: William A. "Billy" DeLoach; daughter: Traci D. Shealy and husband William of Summerville; brothers: Bobby Breland and wife Lydia of Grays, Harrison Breland and wife Paula of Estill and Roy Breland and wife Jean of Estill; and special grand-nephews: Mixon and Thomas Breland. There are a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. DeLoach was predeceased by her parents, a daughter Candice DeLoach and a brother Larry Breland.

Graveside services will be 3 PM Saturday in the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Paul Tuten and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin Saturday at 12 noon at the Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton prior to services.

The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, PO Box 70, Estill, SC 29918.

Family members will be at the home of Roy and Jean Breland, 1269 Furman-Nixville Parkway near Estill. Savannah Morning News September 25, 2020

Published in Savannah Morning News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home - Hampton
SEP
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery
