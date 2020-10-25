Shirley Collins Denhard
Savannah
Shirley Collins Denhard, 89, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Spanish Oaks Retreat. She was born in Savannah, daughter of Clyde and Juanita Everett Collins.
Mrs. Denhard was a graduate of Commercial High School/Savannah High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Families of Georgia, the Huguenots, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) and First Baptist Church of Savannah. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Frederick Raichlen "Rai" Denhard, son, Derek Denhard and brother, Michael E. Collins.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne M. and Johnny Edenfield of Savannah; daughter-in-law, Debora Denhard of Kennesaw; son and daughter-in-law, David and Linda Denhard of Savannah; four grandchildren, Collin and his wife, Casey, Sarah, Melissa, David, Jr. and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spanish Oaks Hospice, 8510 Whitfield Ave., Savannah, GA 31406 or the Dr. Suzanne Edenfield Scholarship Fund at Savannah Technical Institute, C/O Gail Eubanks, 5717 White Bluff Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.
Savannah Morning News
