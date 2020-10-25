1/1
Shirley Collins Denhard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Collins Denhard
Savannah
Shirley Collins Denhard, 89, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Spanish Oaks Retreat. She was born in Savannah, daughter of Clyde and Juanita Everett Collins.
Mrs. Denhard was a graduate of Commercial High School/Savannah High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Families of Georgia, the Huguenots, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) and First Baptist Church of Savannah. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Frederick Raichlen "Rai" Denhard, son, Derek Denhard and brother, Michael E. Collins.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne M. and Johnny Edenfield of Savannah; daughter-in-law, Debora Denhard of Kennesaw; son and daughter-in-law, David and Linda Denhard of Savannah; four grandchildren, Collin and his wife, Casey, Sarah, Melissa, David, Jr. and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spanish Oaks Hospice, 8510 Whitfield Ave., Savannah, GA 31406 or the Dr. Suzanne Edenfield Scholarship Fund at Savannah Technical Institute, C/O Gail Eubanks, 5717 White Bluff Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved