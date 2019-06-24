|
|
Shirley Delores Futch Greenway, 90, went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019. It was the anniversary of her 59 year marriage to Dorsey Greenway, who passed away in 2005. When she married Dorsey, at age 17, she became a young mother to Bennie Greenway (Jo Anne), Mary Nell Nesmith(Thomas) and Melanie Powell, who she loved and helped raise as her own. They added five more children, Tommy Greenway (Linda), Donnie Greenway (Deryl), Terry Greenway(Carol), Brenda White(Mark), and Linda Robinson(Gary). Shirley is also survived by 16 grandchildren, many great-grands, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Shirley always loved life, and lived it to the fullest. Time spent traveling and camping with Dorsey, family, and friends was precious to her. Very active until recently, Shirley loved line dancing. In April, she celebrated her 90th birthday, with most of her family.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m.. Pallbearers will be Randy Greenway, Jeff Greenway, Daniel Greenway, Dwayne Nesmith, Matthew Jones, and Cody Reece. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 24, 2019