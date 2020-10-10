Shirley Eleanor Purvis Register
Port Wentworth, GA
Ms. Shirley Eleanor Purvis Register, 76, of Port Wentworth, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born in Savannah to the late William Colie & Ruth Radford Purvis. She was also preceded in death by a son, William Eugene "Gene" Ginn. She was a homemaker, was an Elvis and country music fan, and loved animals. Survivors include her children, Ruthie Eleanor Johnson, Anthony "Tony" Neal Ginn, and Angela Stokes; brother, Neal (Gail) Purvis, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The graveside funeral and burial will be on Thursday, October 15th at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens located at 315 Greenwich Road in Savannah. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at www.firehero.org
p.o. drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or the Humane Society, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/11/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries