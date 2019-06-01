|
Shirley Murray Kelly, 84, died May 20, 2019.
A native of Eureka, NC, Shirley was the valedictorian of her graduating class of Eureka High School. She was the first person in her family to attend college, and she graduated from Berry College in Rome, GA with a BA in English. Shirley also received a Master's Degree from Armstrong State College (Savannah, GA) and a Master's Degree in Library Science and Media from Georgia Southern College (Statesboro, GA).
She was a school teacher for 21 years before retiring to care for her beloved husband, Ben, who suffered a long illness. After his death, she returned to teaching part-time until age 72. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles of all kinds. Sharing her love of books and learning was one of her greatest joys.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ben Kelly; parents, Thomas and Lillian Murray; sister, Christine Hites; and brothers, Sherwood, Douglas (Bo), Ray and Joey Murray.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff Kelly (Fran) and Glenn Kelly (Lisa) of Savannah; brothers, Jimmy Murray (Linda) of Wilson, Jerry Murray of Fremont, and sister, Linda Proctor (Thomas) of Fremont; brothers-in-law, Bill Hites of Wilson, Hershel Burch of Buford, GA, and Steve Kelly (Nancy) of Winston-Salem; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Since suffering a debilitating stroke in 2016, Shirley had lived with her sister, Linda, and husband, Thomas, who lovingly cared for her with the help of other family members including nieces Sherry Carter, Debra Proctor, Shirley Proctor and husband, Bobby Gooding, nephew, Stanley Murray, and family friend, Michelle Barnes.
Shirley was a member of Winstead United Methodist Church in Wilson and was a member of Wilmington Island Methodist Church in Savannah for many years.
A private gathering for family and close friends will be held in the Proctor home. A memorial service will be held in Savannah later this summer.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 1, 2019