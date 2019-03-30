Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Shirley Purvis Mosely


1933 - 2019
Shirley Purvis Mosely Obituary
Mrs. Shirley Purvis Mosely went to meet her heavenly father on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. Mrs. Mosely was born and raised in Savannah. She was married to Paul Mosely for 65 loving years.

She was former president of the Soroptimist Club. She attended Bible Baptist Church, and was a devoted Christian who lived by example. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.

Mrs. Mosely was a vibrant artist and a lover of life. She loved the beach and traveling.

Mrs. Mosely assisted her husband in their family business, Paul & Sons Auto Parts for over 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband Paul Mosely, her parents Lewis and Annie Purvis, her daughter Lynn Mosely Archer, and two grandsons Ryan Wade and Ashley Mosely.

She is survived by her daughter Paulette Mosely Humm (Michael), her son Michael Mosely, her grandchildren Lauren (David), Amber (Ernie), Michael (Megan), Christian, Daniel, and Noah, and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, April 1st, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel with the funeral service at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 30, 2019
