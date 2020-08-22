Shirley T. Eubank
Savannah, GA
Shirley Ann Tunnell Eubank, 81, died peacefully in her sleep on August 14, 2020 next to the love of her life, her husband, Norvin Harris Eubank, Jr.
Shirley was born July 19, 1939 in Amory, Mississippi. Shirley and Norvin married in 1962. They have two sons, Norvin, III and George. Shirley was very social and active and loved being with family and friends. She loved playing bridge and was very competitive. She had the most beautiful smile and was a true lady in every sense of the word.
Shirley leaves behind her husband Norvin, sons George and Norvin III. All grandkids George Richard Eubank, Jr, Margaret Elizabeth Eubank, Whitman Walker Eubank, Jett Tunnell Eubank, Norvin Harris Eubank IV (Tad), Emma Kiefer Eubank, Kiefer William Eubank, Jeremiah Christopher Kelley IV, Isabella Caroline Kelley, Jackson Clark Kelley.
There will be a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church, Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to MYMSAA.org
Savannah Morning News
