Shirley Gardner Vaughn Savannah, passed peacefully at home under Hospice care on October 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Lee County, South Carolina on February 24, 1935, to Margaret Hill and J.M. Gardner.She was a graduate of the Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Columbia, South Carolina. She was an avid Duplicate Bridge player achieving the rank of Silver Life Master. She was also a certified director and teacher. She was a member of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church.Shirley is survived by her husband James C. Vaughn, Sr.; son, James C. Vaughn, Jr. (Melissa); daughters, Pamela V. Mizell (Neil) and Amelia A. Vaughn; granddaughter, Katlyn Elizabeth Vaughn and special friend, Debra Morrell. The family thanks Vickie's Helping Hands and her girls for their excellent care and support.A memorial service will be held at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 4 p.m. with the Reverend Donald A. Woeltjen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice or the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 26, 2019