Sidney Wayne Boone
Savannah, GA
Sidney Wayne Boone, 94, died peacefully at home on Monday, September 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
The Bogalusa, LA native lived in Savannah most of his life. Sidney was a graduate of Savannah High School and Armstrong Junior College. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II. He retired as an Industrial Engineer from Union Camp after 39 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church. Sidney was a Freemason and a Scottish Rite Jester. He was a member of Clinton Masonic Lodge, No. 54 F. & A.M., where he was Past Master. He was Past Captain of the Alee Temple Patrol, a member of the American Legion Post 184, and the Tybee Lite Shrine Club.
Sidney was predeceased by his wife, Beth W. Boone and a son, Gary Croom.
Surviving are two daughters, Layne Weiland and Tricia Lewis (Bill); a daughter-in-law, Diane Croom; seven granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 20, 2019. A Masonic burial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you consider a donation in Sidney's honor to Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church Building Fund, 429 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401, or Alee Temple's Morris Slotin Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 14147, Savannah, GA 31416, or Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019