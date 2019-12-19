|
Sigbert H. All, Jr.
Savannah/Tybee Island
Sigbert H. All, Jr., 93, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Morningside of Savannah.
Sig was born in Savannah November 25, 1926 to Sigbert Henry All and Marie Reckling All. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a repairman with Southern Bell Telephone Company. On December 30, 1950, he married his wife of fifty-three years, Josephine Parker All.
He was an alumni of St. Thomas Boys Home and Benedictine Military School class of 1947. He was a member of Southern Bell Pioneers, St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, Irish Heritage Society, American Legion Tybee Island Post 154 and the Tybee Island Historical Society.
Surviving are his sons, Sigbert H. All, III (Margie), Paul T. All (Rachel), Patrick J. All (Rachel); daughters, Catherine Dooley (Thomas), Helen Counihan (Brian); fifteen grandchildren, Patrick All, Parker All, Ashley All Nunnally, Sigbert H. All, IV, Raven All Clark, Nicholas All, Shaun P. Simmons, Joseph Simmons, Paul All, II, Gabriella All, John Counihan, Brian Counihan, Jr., Dennis P. Counihan, Aimee Dooley, Patricia Dooley and 13 great-grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church with The Reverend Msgr, P. James Costigan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
