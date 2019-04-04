Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
For more information about
Solomon Clanton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Solomon Clanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Solomon Clanton Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deacon Solomon Clanton Jr. Obituary
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Victory Prayer Synagogue, Inc., 1501 E Broad St; Savannah, Georgia 31401. Visitation: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at the church.

Survivors: a loving wife, Eileen Clanton; son, Russell A. Clanton (Harmony D.); daughters, Marie S. Clanton, Mary S. Clanton-Smart (Louis); beloved goddaughter, Cenopia Allen; brothers, Joseph Clanton (Doris), David Clanton; sisters, Mary Mobley, Annette Clanton Howell; spiritual mother, Chief Apostle Everlena Chisholm; 20 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now