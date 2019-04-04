|
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Victory Prayer Synagogue, Inc., 1501 E Broad St; Savannah, Georgia 31401. Visitation: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at the church.
Survivors: a loving wife, Eileen Clanton; son, Russell A. Clanton (Harmony D.); daughters, Marie S. Clanton, Mary S. Clanton-Smart (Louis); beloved goddaughter, Cenopia Allen; brothers, Joseph Clanton (Doris), David Clanton; sisters, Mary Mobley, Annette Clanton Howell; spiritual mother, Chief Apostle Everlena Chisholm; 20 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 4, 2019