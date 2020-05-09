|
Sonia C. Oram
Savannah, GA
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sonia Collom Oram on May 3, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia. She and her husband John lived in Manahattan and Chappaqua, NY before retiring to the Landings in Savannah, GA. Sonia was an avid gardener and had a special talent for arranging flowers, which she often shared for charity events at the Telfair museum. She loved entertaining and welcoming people into her home in Midpoint. She took special pride in transforming the house they purchased into a beautifully decorated home.
She is predeceased by her husband, John C. Oram, Jr. and is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Oram and Alison Adams-Woodford, and her two granddaughters Caitlin and Grace Adams-Woodford. She will be deeply missed by all.
Savannah Morning News
May 10, 2020
