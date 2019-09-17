|
Sonja Petropoulos Carellas
Savannah, Georgia
Sonya Carellas, a native of Savannah, GA, passed away peacefully Saturday September 14, 2019 at her home.
Sonya was a lifelong active member of St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Church's Philoptochos ("Friends of the Poor") ladies society. Her world revolved around her children and family, her Church, and her community. She was well read and informed and was one of the first customers and advocates of Brighter Day health food store.
Sonya was also an active member of the Daughter's of Penelope, having been named the National Penelope of the Year for the United States for her service to her Church and community.
One of her fondest memories was appearing as one of the "Apple Sisters" in the 1950's for a Broadway choreographed Church fundraising show with her dearly too-early departed sister, Dottie Gavalas. Aunt Dottie was "seed," and Mom was "core."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Athena Petropoulos; her husband, Tykie Carellas; her son, James Tykie Carellas; and her brother and four of her five sisters.
She is survived by her son, Theodore Tykie Carellas, and daughter, Dorothea Athena Sheehan (Todd), all of Savannah; her sister, Joy Gabriel (Chris) of Huntington Valley, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday September 17, 2019 at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church from 6pmto 6:30pm with Trisagion Service at 6:30pm and coffee thereafter. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church at 11am. Interment will follow at Greenwich Cemetery.
The family would like to express their grateful appreciation to her superb caregiver angels: Dana Williams, Fredricka Johnson, Joanna Eady, and Audrey Warner.
In lieu of flowers remembrance may be made to St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church or the Philoptochos Society of St. Paul's or .
May her memory be eternal.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019