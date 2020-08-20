Southwood Smith "Woody" Tison, IIIAtlanta, GASouthwood Smith "Woody" Tison, III died peacefully in his sleep on August 9, 2020. Born on October 7, 1946, He was predeceased by his parents, Virginia Inglesby Tison and Southwood Smith Tison, Jr., his brother-in-law William A. Pope and his sister-in -law-, Laura Duke Tison. Woody is survived by his sons Southwood Smith Tison,IV and Robert (Robbie Rush), his sisters Kay Ottley (Dudley), Ginna Pope (William), Penny Coppedge(John) HunterTison (Valerie) and too many beloved nieces and nephews to mention. If you played sports in Buckhead during the late 1950's, you probably knew Woody. He was a standout in Buckhead Little League baseball, Fritz Orr football and every sport at Northside High School. Woody loved sports and the friends he made while playing. His football Coach at Northside high school was Weyman Creel and he instilled in him the best qualities of an athlete. Woody talked of Coach Creel often, and felt fortunate to have had such an outstanding coach and person in his life. He said, "Coach Creel tried to teach me the good things," but life has a way of interrupting dreams. The sad interruption of addiction eventually took over. Woody graduated from the University of Georgia where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and served in the Georgia National Guard after which he moved to Tallahassee, Florida where he married. The couple had a son, Robert (Robbie). They subsequently divorced and he moved back to Atlanta where he worked for Turner Broadcasting, where he met and married Adrienne Feagle, of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Woody and Adrienne had one son, Southwood Smith Tison 1V. Their marriage ended, but even though Adrienne eventually remarried, their bond lasted until Woody's death. This bond enabled Woody to have many happy times throughout Southwood's childhood and adult life, where he has enjoyed Southwood's boxing training and beginning matches. Southwood said of all the things his father could have left him, being Southwood Smith Tison 1V was his biggest gift and having Woody at his practices and matches meant so much to both of them, something that will stay with Southwood forever. Woody had a charming personality, great sense of humor and sense of adventure that made life more fun. All of Woody's talent and treasures could not out pace his addiction; but Woody was living soberly, when he died, which was a goal of his. Toward the end of his life, Woody was living in a sober living community in Smyrna, Georgia, where he participated and encouraged others, like himself in their fight with addiction. He loved his family and friends, who prayed and supported him until his death. Now the battle is over and his victory won. He can now rest in peace with our Lord, the Lord he prayed so much to and is reunited with his family and friends, gone before him. The family had a Graveside service at Black Swamp Cemetery in Garnett S.C., the beloved family cemetery. "I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do." ~Romans 7:15 Letter of Paul to the Romans Contributions in Memory of Woody may be sent to: Soul Changers Recovery Foundation 5014 Hawthorne Court Smyrna, Georgia 30080Savannah Morning NewsAugust 21, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at