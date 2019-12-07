|
Spencer Connerat III
Savannah, GA
Spencer Connerat III passed away at age 51 on October 17, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Savannah, attended Savannah Country Day School, Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, and graduated from the University of Virginia. He worked as a Regulatory Compliance Analyst with Transamerica in Clearwater, Florida.
Spencer is survived by his wife Sara, his children Joseph and Lily, his parents Diane and Spence Connerat, his brother John Connerat, and his sister Angie Smith and her husband Clint Smith, as well as many other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14th, at 10 a.m. at Christ Church Episcopal, 28 Bull Street, followed by a reception in the undercroft.
