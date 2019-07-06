|
|
Spencer Owens, age 41, of Hazlehurst, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Survivors include his parents, Debbie and John Owens of Hazlehurst and Perry Darley of Monroe; sister, Katherine Owens of Hazlehurst; grandfather, J. Barry Owens of Hazlehurst.
Visitation and Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at First Alliance Church, visitation will begin at 9:30am and funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Rev. Jerry McKinnon and Rev. J. Barry Owens officiating.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 6, 2019