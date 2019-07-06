Home

Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home
3 East Odum Street
Hazlehurst, GA 31539
(912) 375-4571
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
First Alliance Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Alliance Church
Spencer Owens

Spencer Owens Obituary
Spencer Owens, age 41, of Hazlehurst, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Survivors include his parents, Debbie and John Owens of Hazlehurst and Perry Darley of Monroe; sister, Katherine Owens of Hazlehurst; grandfather, J. Barry Owens of Hazlehurst.

Visitation and Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at First Alliance Church, visitation will begin at 9:30am and funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Rev. Jerry McKinnon and Rev. J. Barry Owens officiating.

Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 6, 2019
