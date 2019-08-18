|
|
Savannah - Stanford "Stan" W. Smith, Sr. Stanford "Stan" Wideman Smith, Sr., 34, of Savannah, Georgia, died Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019, at his home.
Born in Columbia, South Carolina, he was a son of Lisa Sturgeon Santangelo and the late Ottis Jefferson Smith III. Stan was of the Lutheran faith. He was a United States Army veteran having served in Iraq. Stan was a former sous chef and earlier in life he was an avid baseball player and Boy Scout.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ottis Jefferson Smith, Jr. and Shirley Heath Smith.
Survivors include his children, Shane Patrick, David Jefferson, Stanford Wideman, Jr., and Sherry Nichole; mother and step-father, Lisa and Isadore "Izzy" Santangelo; two brothers, Ottis Jefferson Smith IV and Robert Grant Smith and his wife, Cheri; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Quattlebaum Grant and her husband, Fred; his step-brother, Michael Santangelo and his wife, Salli, and his wife, Stacey Lynn Smith.
A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 2 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, August 20, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home Dutch Fork Chapel - 7600 Woodrow Street in Irmo, South Carolina conducted by Chaplain Paul St. John. Private inurnment will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts about Stan and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com. Savannah Morning News August 18, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 18, 2019