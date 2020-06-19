Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lt.'s life story with friends and family

Share Lt.'s life story with friends and family

Lt. Col USAF (retired) Stanley C. Suderow, Sr.

Savannah, GA

Lt. Col USAF (retired) Stanley C. Suderow Sr., 90 passed away peacefully June 17, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Savannah Morning News

June 21, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store