Lt. Col USAF (retired) Stanley C. Suderow, Sr.
Savannah, GA
Lt. Col USAF (retired) Stanley C. Suderow Sr., 90 passed away peacefully June 17, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
June 21, 2020
Savannah, GA
Lt. Col USAF (retired) Stanley C. Suderow Sr., 90 passed away peacefully June 17, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
June 21, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.