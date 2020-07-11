Lt. Colonel Stanley C. SuderowSavannah, GALt. Col. Stanley Suderow took his final flight home to Jesus on June 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully entered eternity. Stanley Suderow was born in Canal Fulton, Ohio, July 13, 1929, and joined the United States Air Force in 1953, training as a pilot, retiring in 1980. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Margaret Wallden Suderow, his 3 children: Stan Jr. (Patricia), Bryan (Tammy), and Peggy (Jamie Kilkenny), ten grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren; brother Ralph Suderow and sister Linda Zurschmit and their children. A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 25, 2020, 11 AM, at Coastal Cathedral Church of God, 275 Berwick Blvd., Savannah, GA.During his 27-year career, he flew the KC-97 Stratotanker, a refueling aircraft during the Cold War, the Lockheed Constellation EC-121R reconnaissance plane, and the C-141 Starlifter, the cargo workhorse of the military during the Vietnam War. During his time in the service, he received many commendations, the most prestigious of which was the Distinguished Flying Cross. This medal was awarded for Col. Suderow's cool-headed safe landing of his Lockheed Constellation and crew of 18 after a catastrophic engine failure above the hostile jungles of Vietnam. He served one year remote assignment in Frobisher Bay, Newfoundland, and one year remote assignment in Karat, Thailand, as well as countless missions of one to 15 weeks.After retiring from the Air Force in 1980, Col. Suderow and his wife Margaret embarked on a 20-year adventure in Christian missions with Youth With a Mission (YWAM). They traveled from their home base in Hawaii to outreach missions and humanitarian relief posts in Mongolia, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, China, and the refugee camps of Thailand.They found rewarding this second career in serving others less fortunate, bringing assistance and hope in Christ to a variety of people groups. At 65 years of age, Col. Suderow joined a medical nonprofit team as a pilot for their KC-97 aircraft- the very plane he had flown 40 years before! Stan and Margaret eventually returned to their beloved home in Savannah, where they both enjoyed family, church, and gardening to the end of his days.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at