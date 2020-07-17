Lt. Col. Stanley SuderowSavannah, GALt. Col. Stanley Suderow took his final flight home to Jesus on June 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully entered eternity. Stanley Suderow was born in Canal Fulton, Ohio, July 13, 1929, and joined the United States Air Force in 1953, training as a pilot, retiring in 1980. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Margaret Wallden Suderow, his 3 children: Stan Jr. (Patricia), Bryan (Tammy), and Peggy (Jamie Kilkenny), ten grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren; brother Ralph Suderow and sister Linda Zurschmit and their children. A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 25, 2020, 11 AM, at Coastal Cathedral Church of God, 275 Berwick Blvd., Savannah, GA.Savannah Morning NewsJuly 19, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at