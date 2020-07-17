1/1
Lt. Col. Stanley Suderow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lt. Col. Stanley Suderow
Savannah, GA
Lt. Col. Stanley Suderow took his final flight home to Jesus on June 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully entered eternity. Stanley Suderow was born in Canal Fulton, Ohio, July 13, 1929, and joined the United States Air Force in 1953, training as a pilot, retiring in 1980. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Margaret Wallden Suderow, his 3 children: Stan Jr. (Patricia), Bryan (Tammy), and Peggy (Jamie Kilkenny), ten grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren; brother Ralph Suderow and sister Linda Zurschmit and their children. A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 25, 2020, 11 AM, at Coastal Cathedral Church of God, 275 Berwick Blvd., Savannah, GA.
Savannah Morning News
July 19, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved