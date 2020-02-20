Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Ellabell Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Osborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Emily Osborn


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Emily Osborn Obituary
Stella Emily Osborn
Ellabell, GA
Mrs. Stella Emily Osborn, 72, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mrs. Osborn was born in Macon, GA on January 13, 1948 to the late Lawrence Monroe and Margaret Fussell Secreast. She was a member of Ellabell Methodist Church and the Horticultural Society. She received her Associates Degree in Forest Technology from Savannah Technical College and went to work at Fort Stewart as a Forrest Technician and Endangered Species Technician. Mrs. Osborn as a result of her profession located a number of rare and endangered plant species in Fort Stewart and the local area. She enjoyed fishing and hunting, botany, loved growing orchids, flowers and vegetables.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Krista Breanna Rahn; maternal grandparents, Dr. Thomas Daniel and Sarah Redman Fussell.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Steve Osborn; two sons, Ernest Coren Rahn and Donald Lee Rahn both of Ellabell; daughter, Sarah Emily Osborn of Midway; two step-brothers, Mike Sullivan of Fanning Springs, FL and Billy John Sullivan and his wife Sharon of Perry, FL; five grandchildren, Geoffrey Rahn and his wife Nicole of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Christopher Wayne Hair, Jr., Rhiannon Maria Smith and Ari Shalom Parker all of Midway, and Tosha Kay Strickland of Jesup and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ellabell Methodist Church with Reverend Clay Loadman officiating.
Burial will follow at Bethany Campground Cemetery.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Stella Emily Osborn.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -